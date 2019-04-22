Sophomore Lauren Sandfort placed second individually with an 18-hole score of 89 and the Roseburg girls golf team won a Southwest Conference meet on Monday at Roseburg Country Club.
Corrine Lillywhite of Sheldon was the medalist with an 91. The Roseburg girls finished with 385 strokes, 12 ahead of Sheldon.
Roseburg's Makayla Walker and Ally Sandfort tied for third at 93.
The Indians will play their final conference meet next Monday at Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford.
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 385, Sheldon 397, Grants Pass inc., North Medford inc., South Medford inc.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Corrine Lillywhite, Sh, 42-39—81; 2. Lauren Sandfort, R, 46-43—89; 3. (tie) Makayla Walker, R, 48-45—93; Ally Sandfort, R, 47-46—93; 5. Alex Ruhoff, GP, 50-45—95; 6. Emma Reposa, Sh, 48-49—97; 7. (tie) Madara Cromwell, NM, 51-50—101; Bella Swan, Sh, 55-46—101; 9. Ella Russo, SM, 50-52— 102; 10. (tie) Kye Daywitt, GP, 55-55—110; Taylor Hunt, R, 56-54—110.
