MEDFORD — Lauren Sandfort carded an 18-hole score of 83 to take medalist honors and the Roseburg girls golf team finished first in a meet at Centennial Golf Club on Monday.
Makayla Walker (93) and Taylor Hunt (120) shot personal bests for the Indians, and Ally Sandfort (100) tied for fourth. Roseburg (396) and Grants Pass (400) were the only teams to field full squads.
"Lauren played very well today and showed signs of what is to come," RHS coach Bruce Walker said.
