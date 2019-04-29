MEDFORD — Roseburg junior Bryce Thomason continued his strong performance on the golf course, earning medalist honors with a 72 on Monday in a Southwest Conference meet at Rogue Valley Country Club.
Sheldon won the meet with 320 strokes and Roseburg was fourth (362).
Chase Parker (93) and Brad Watkins (97) also broke 100 for the Indians.
Monday's Results
TEAM SCORES — Sheldon 320, South Medford 338, Grants Pass 347, Roseburg 362, North Medford 372, South Eugene inc.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Bryce Thomason, R, 37-35—72; 2. Gabe Provencio, SM, 37-36—73; 3. (tie) Riggs Loftin, SM, 37-39—76; Grant Erving, Sh, 37-39—76; 5. Blake Frichette, Sh, 39-40—79; 6. (tie) Hunter Bahn, Sh, 43-39—82; Jordan Jacobs, NM, 44-38—82; 8. (tie) Taylor Anderson, GP, 43-40—83; Trent Anderson, GP, 43-40—83; Kyle Rubin, Sh, 39-44—83.
ROSEBURG (362) — Bryce Thomason, 37-35—72; Chase Parker, 49-44—93; Brady Watkins, 50-47—97; Ryan Remington, 54-46—100.
