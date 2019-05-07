MEDFORD — Sutherlin's Haley Aiken shot a 127 in the final round of the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf District 3 regional tournament on Tuesday at Rogue Valley Country Club.
Aiken finished with a 36-hole score of 223 and fell short of qualifying for the state tournament.
"Haley had a difficult final round, yet I'm very proud of the effort she's put in all season," Sutherlin coach Geno Hardin said.
St. Mary's sophomore Baylee Hammericksen was the medalist, finishing at 143. She shot a 3-under 70 Tuesday.
TEAM SCORES — St. Mary’s 646, Cascade Christian 869, Sweet Home 1,012, Bandon 1,071, Marshfield 1,082, Lakeview 1,125, Cottage Grove 1,184, Hidden Valley 1,363.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1, Baylee Hammericksen, St. Mary’s, 73-70—143; 2, Kaylee Wu, St. Mary’s, 76-75—151; 3, Riley Hammericksen, St. Mary’s, 79-74—153; 4, Abby Beck, Mazama, 94-102—196; 5, Tess Homeier, Cascade Christian, 100-98—198.
