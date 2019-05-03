MEDFORD — Sutherlin freshman Kahner Hardin earned a berth in the Class 3A/2A/1A state golf tournament with a fourth place finish in the Special District 4 regional tournament on Thursday at Centennial Golf Club.
Hardin improved two strokes from his first round, carding an 80 to finish with a score of 162 for the tourney. He scored a birdie on his final hole, No. 9. Jackson Kennon of Bandon was the medalist, finishing at 4-over 148.
Hardin was the lone golfer for the Bulldogs.
“He’s been under a lot of stress lately and I couldn’t be more prouder of how Kahner played,” Sutherlin coach Geno Hardin said.
The state tournament will be held May 13-14 at Emerald Valley in Creswell.
Final Results
TEAM SCORES — Bandon 675, Brookings 764, St. Mary’s 776, Cascade Christian 799, Oakridge 821, Coquille 876, Illinois Valley 920, Reedsport 1,100, Sutherlin inc., Rogue River inc.
INDIVIDUAL TOP 10 — Jackson Kennon, Ba, 79-69—148; 2. Bryce Stiemert, SM, 77-73—150; 3. Evan Mengershausen, RR, 77-77—154; 4. Kahner Hardin, Sut, 82-80—162; 5. Alexander Schulz, Ba, 87-76—163; 6. Cameron Kim, Bro, 84-84—168; 7. Calix Kim, SM, 86-89—175; 8. Cody Leish, Oak, 92-84—176; 9. Isaac Cutler, Ba, 90-88—178; 10. Layne Collom, CC, 95-87—182.
OTHER COUNTY SCORES — 32. Michael Stanley, Re, 126-120—246; Brody Priest, Re, 130-134—264; Aidan Bright, Re, 135-137—272; James Thornton, Re, 151-167—318.
