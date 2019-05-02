MEDFORD — Freshman Kahner Hardin of Sutherlin was in fourth place following the first round of the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 regional boys golf tournament at Centennial Golf Club on Wednesday.
Hardin carded an 82. Bryce Stiemert of St. Mary's and Evan Mengershausen of Rogue River shared the lead at 77 and Jackson Kennon of Bandon was third at 79. Cameron Kime of Brookings was fifth (84).
Bandon held the lead in the team standings with 351 strokes, 31 ahead of Brookings (382).
