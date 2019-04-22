Junior Bryce Thomason carded an 18-hole score of 72 for medalist honors, leading the Roseburg boys golf team to third place in a Southwest Conference meet on Monday at Roseburg Country Club.
Ryan Remington was the other Roseburg player to break 100, shooting 97.
Grants Pass won the team race with 346 strokes, nine ahead of Sheldon and 17 in front of Roseburg.
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 346, Sheldon 355, Roseburg 372, South Medford 386, North Medford 418, South Eugene inc.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Bryce Thomason, R, 72; 2. (tie) Taylor Anderson, GP, Gabe Provencio, SM, and Grant Erving, Sh, 78; 5. Trent Anderson, GP, 80; 6. Blake Frichette, Sh, 83; 7. Jordan Jacobs, NM, 88; 8. Lukas Simchuk, GP, 92; 9. (tie) Kyle Rubin, Sh, and Ken Ogren, GP, 96.
ROSEBURG (372) — Bryce Thomason, 40-32—72; Ryan Remington, 45-52—97; Chase Parker, 54-48—102; Koby Gilbert, 63-68—131; Brady Watkins, 53-48—101.
