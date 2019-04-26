EAGLE POINT — Roseburg's Bryce Thomason took medalist honors with an 18-hole score of 2-over 74 on Thursday in the Crater Invitational boys tournament at Eagle Point Golf Club.
The Indians were second in the team standings with 370 strokes.
Makayla Walker led the short-handed Roseburg girls in their meet, finishing fourth at 87. The Indians were without Ally and Lauren Sandfort and didn't have a complete team.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Mazama 364, Roseburg 370, Brookings-Harbor 376, Crater 385, Ashland 388, North Bend 393, North Valley 398, Grace Christian 418, Henley 418, Eagle Point 424, Hidden Valley 472, Klamath Union inc., Rogue River inc.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — Bryce Thomason, Ro, 74; 2. Nate Beck, Maz, 79; 3. Gus Senn, Ash, 82; 4. Cameron Kine, Brookings, 84; 5. Evan Mengershausen, RR, 85.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Crater 363, Grants Pass 408, North Bend 412, Cascade Christian 441, Klamath Union 497, Hidden Valley 586, Roseburg inc., Brookings inc., Mazama inc., Rogue River inc., Eagle Point inc., Ashland inc., St. Mary's inc., North Medford inc.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Baylee Hammericksen, SM, 76; 2. Caitlin O'Connor, Cr, 79; 3. Haley Brown, Cr, 82; 4. Makayla Walker, Ro, 87; 5. Ainsley Dunn, 91.
OTHER ROSEBURG SCORES — Taylor Hunt 109, Eva McMillan 131.
