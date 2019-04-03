After winning the Class 3A Mountain Valley Conference softball title in 2018, the Glide Wildcats hope to accomplish the same in 2A/1A Special District 5 this season.
The Wildcats are joined by Rogue River, Butte Falls, Lost River, Bonanza, Lakeview, Chiloquin and Illinois Valley.
Glide opened league play on March 23, whipping Chiloquin 10-0 and 18-6 in a twin bill at Coplin Field. The Wildcats had a home game Tuesday with Lost River (5-5, 2-2) rained out.
“I think we’re going to do really well,” Glide coach Steve Williams said. “We should be at the top when it’s all said and done, although there are a couple of teams I’m not sure about. Bonanza is traditionally a tough opponent.”
The Wildcats, who finished 22-7 overall last year and fell to Rainier in the state quarterfinals, lost some talented seniors to graduation. Among them were third baseman Whitney Stone, the MVC player of the year and a first-team all-state selection, and shortstop Allison Michel, a second-team all-stater. Both are playing college softball.
Heading the returnees for Glide is senior pitcher Jordan Williams, a second-team all-state pick. Jordan Williams, the daughter of the coach, hit .470 and compiled a 16-5 pitching record last year.
“If she’s on her ‘A’ game (in the circle), I feel we can beat anybody in 2A,” Steve Williams said. “She had a strain in her shoulder earlier, but looks 100 percent now. We’re hitting way better than I expected.”
The Wildcats have scored 75 runs in seven games, winning five of them.
Senior catcher Alyssa Malek, a first-team all-league selection, is back after hitting .352 a year ago. So is junior Emily Michel, who made first-team all-league as a utility player.
Other returning starters include senior Mashayla Belloir, and sophomores Ruby Livingston, Jasmine Rams and Molly Mills. Belloir missed last year with an ACL tear and is in center field and leading off. Livingston is at shortstop, Mills at third base and Rams in right field.
“We’ve been working on our small ball game in practice, and it’s been to our advantage,” coach Williams said.
Glide’s next league contest is at Rogue River on April 9.
SPECIAL DISTRICT 3
North Douglas, Monroe, Central Linn and Oakland head the contenders. The Dragons won the league last year, with the Warriors and Oakers tying for second.
Central Linn lost to eventual state champion Kennedy in the semifinals. North Douglas and Monroe advanced to the quarterfinals and Oakland lost in the first round.
North Douglas (7-1 overall) is ranked No. 3 in this week’s OSAAtoday 2A/1A coaches’ poll, Central Linn (3-1) is No. 5 and Oakland (3-0) No. 9.
The Warriors, guided by Jesse Rice, are scheduled to open league Wednesday with a doubleheader at home against Monroe (1-2), weather permitting. Oakland is hoping to get a twin bill in at home against Oakridge (0-4) Wednesday.
The other teams in the league are Yoncalla (2-3), Days Creek (1-2), Mohawk (1-2), Riddle (1-3) and Lowell (0-4).
North Douglas has a good group of players led by junior pitcher Nicki Derrick. The right-hander, who pitched the Warriors to their first state title in 2017, missed last year with an ACL injury.
Seniors Joanna Alcantar and Riley Black, and juniors Sofia Alcantar, Hope Morgan and Natalie Draeger all return. Freshman shortstop Halli Vaughn is among the promising newcomers.
Oakland has four returning starters: senior shortstop Grace Witten, junior pitcher Andrea Bean, junior centerfielder Gabby Parnell and junior third baseman Kelsie Collins.
“It’s very realistic for us to be aiming for a top four spot in league,” Oakland coach Johanna Held said. “Pitching can be a strength for us and we’re working hard on our hitting.”
SPECIAL DISTRICT 4
Toledo (9-2), No. 2 in the coaches’ poll, and No. 6 Bandon (4-0) look like the top teams in the league.
The other clubs are Waldport (4-3), Reedsport (2-4), Coquille (2-4), Siletz Valley (1-1), Myrtle Point (1-2) and Gold Beach (1-3).
