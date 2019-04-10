It was a pitcher's duel in Riddle on Wednesday.
Andrea Bean tossed a two-hitter and Oakland pushed over two runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Riddle, 2-0, in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball game.
The Oakers remained unbeaten at 6-0 overall and improved to 3-0 in league. It was the league opener for the Irish, 1-4 overall.
"It was a really good game," Riddle coach Darci Shivers said. "Both pitchers threw great and both teams teams were right on defensively. Considering we have five freshmen out there on the field, I was impressed with our effort."
Bean, a junior right-hander, struck out 13 and walked one. She made 76 pitches, 56 for strikes. Freshman Alex Miles had both hits for Riddle, going 2-for-3 in the contest.
Katie Langdon took the loss, allowing six hits. The junior right-hander fanned eight and walked seven.
"This is the best game Katie's thrown all season," Shivers said. "She kept the ball low in the zone and was able to get them to chase some riseballs."
Kylie Pfaff was 2-for-4 for Oakland, which left 12 runners on base.
Grace Witten doubled in a run and Gabby Parnell followed with an RBI single in the seventh for the Oakers.
Oakland, which is ranked No. 8 in this week's OSAAtoday 2A/1A coaches' poll, is scheduled to face Coquille and Bonanza at the Bonanza Tournament Saturday. Riddle will host Chiloquin in a nonleague game Friday, weather permitting.
Oakland;000;000;2;—;2;6;0
Riddle;000;000;0;—;0;2;1
Bean and Pfaff; Langdon and Miles. WP — Bean. LP — Langdon. 2B — G. Witten (O), E. Witten (O).
