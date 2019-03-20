TIGARD — Roseburg got a solid pitching performance from a freshman and senior Samie Bergmann supplied the offense in a 5-0 nonconference softball win over Tigard on Wednesday.
Kami Gibson, making her varsity debut in the circle, tossed a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts, no walks and one hit batter for the Indians (2-3).
Bergmann, an all-conference catcher, slugged a pair of home runs — a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo blast in the fifth. She finished 3-for-3 in the contest with one walk, three runs and three RBIs.
Mady Blevins contributed a sacrifice fly in the third for the Tribe.
Roseburg was without two starters, centerfielder Ericka Allen (shoulder) and third baseman Jordan Gibson (strep throat). Tigard (2-2) entered the contest ranked No. 5 in the OSAAtoday 6A coaches' poll.
"I'm super proud of the girls," RHS coach Brad Deaver said. "We had some freshmen step up today and Samie (Bergmann) got us started offensively. Kami (Gibson) had pretty good velocity. Her dropball and two-seam curve were working."
The Indians are scheduled to host West Salem Thursday at Stewart Park, weather permitting.
Roseburg;202;010;0;—;5;7;1
Tigard;000;000;0;—;0;3;3
K. Gibson and Bergmann; Reed, vanderSommen (4) and Paulson. WP — K. Gibson, 1-0. LP — Reed. HR — Bergmann 2 (R).
