Brad Deaver, Roseburg High School's softball coach the past three seasons, recently resigned due to health reasons.
Deaver, 45, said Tuesday he suffered two strokes in September. He's feeling better, but continues his recovery through rehabilitation.
"It was a hard decision (giving up coaching), but I made the decision and I'm going with it," Deaver said. "This is best for me and my family. I want to thank everyone for the support I've received."
Deaver compiled a 50-31 record at RHS, 34-17 in Southwest Conference games. The Indians advanced to the Class 6A playoffs each season, losing to Sunset 2-1 in the 2019 quarterfinals.
One of the highlights for Roseburg last season was ending the regular season with a sweep of SWC co-champion Sheldon, 10-5 and 5-3, at Stewart Park. The Irish went on to capture the state title with a 5-4 victory over Tualatin.
"It was a blast," Deaver said of his time at RHS. "I think I left the program in good shape. It expect this (current) group to do great."
Deaver was the head coach at then-4A Douglas from 2014-16, going 58-19 at the Winston school.
Russ Bolin, the RHS athletic director, called Deaver's resignation "a big loss for us."
"Brad was a great fit for us. Above all, he was a good human, a good man," Bolin said. "He was good for kids. He had a very calm intensity about him and how he ran the program. His work ethic was fantastic."
Jazmyn Murphy, a returning starting shortstop for the softball team, enjoyed playing for Deaver.
"I really liked him a lot. A really good coach," she said. "I liked the way he approached things ... he was a really encouraging coach and wanted to help everyone on the team. He was hard on us at times, but in a way that made us better."
Bolin said he hopes to hire a new coach as soon as possible. The first official day of spring practice, as mandated by the Oregon School Activities Association, is March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.