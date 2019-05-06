BROOKINGS — The Sutherlin softball team fell 11-1 to Brookings-Harbor in five innings in a Class 3A Far West League game on Monday.
Fielding struggles plagued the Bulldogs (7-15, 2-8 FWL), who committed eight errors.
Brookings-Harbor (10-14, 4-6 FWL) scored only three earned runs off of Sutherlin starter Carmen Ganger. Gracie Harms earned the decision for the Bruins, striking out seven batters in five innings of work.
Rylee Parsons was the lone standout for Sutherlin at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI. Ganger hit a double.
Brookings' Madison Taylor hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to lead the Bruins.
The Bruins and Bulldogs will finish off the three-game series on Thursday in Sutherlin. The doubleheader will mark Sutherlin's final two games of the season.
Sutherlin;010;00;—;1;3;8
Brookings;204;32;—;11;5;0
Ganger and Magana; Harms and Taylor. WP — Harms. LP — Ganger. 2B — Ganger (S). HR — Taylor (BH).
