BROOKINGS — Poor defense cost the Douglas softball team in an 11-9 Far West League loss to Brookings on Wednesday.

The Trojans (0-5, 0-1 FWL), who led 5-1 early, committed 10 errors.

Taylor Davis went 3-for-4 with a double and Madison Wisbey was 2-for-4 for Douglas. Hannah James had two hits for the Bruins (7-8, 1-0).

The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Winston Friday, weather permitting.

Douglas;500;000;4;—;9;5;10

Brookings;104;105;x;—;11;7;4

Anderson and Norton; Harms and Fitzhugh. WP — Harms. LP — Anderson. 2B — Davis (D), Peters (B), Crosby (B).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

