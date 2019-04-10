BROOKINGS — Poor defense cost the Douglas softball team in an 11-9 Far West League loss to Brookings on Wednesday.
The Trojans (0-5, 0-1 FWL), who led 5-1 early, committed 10 errors.
Taylor Davis went 3-for-4 with a double and Madison Wisbey was 2-for-4 for Douglas. Hannah James had two hits for the Bruins (7-8, 1-0).
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Winston Friday, weather permitting.
Douglas;500;000;4;—;9;5;10
Brookings;104;105;x;—;11;7;4
Anderson and Norton; Harms and Fitzhugh. WP — Harms. LP — Anderson. 2B — Davis (D), Peters (B), Crosby (B).
