MEDFORD — The Sutherlin softball team was on the receiving end of a 13-3 shellacking by the Cascade Christian Challengers in the Far West League opener on Tuesday afternoon.
Carmen Ganger pitched four innings for the Bulldogs (4-8, 0-1 FWL) and earned the loss. She allowed nine runs — seven earned — and gave up a home run. Ashley Radmer batted in a run for Sutherlin.
Katelyn Willard was the winning pitcher for Cascade Christian (9-1, 1-0 FWL). The Challengers compiled 13 runs on 13 hits. Mallory Meilicke had five RBIs and went 3-for-4 with a home run in the game.
The Bulldogs will return to action on Friday as they visit the Challengers again, this time for a doubleheader.
Sutherlin;001;02;—;3;4;3
C. Christian;340;24;—;13;13;0
Ganger, Parsons (5) and Magana; Willard and Clark. WP — Willard. LP — Ganger. 2B — Meilicke (CC). HR — Meilicke (CC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.