MEDFORD — Mallory Meilicke's two-run single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Cascade Christian to a 2-1 victory over South Umpqua on Monday in a Class 3A Far West League softball game at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Challengers (20-3, 10-0 FWL) moved into sole possession of first place in the league race. The Lancers (17-4, 9-1) need to sweep C.C. in a doubleheader on Thursday in Tri City to win the FWL title.
Cascade Christian was ranked No. 2 and South Umpqua No. 4 in last week's 3A coaches' poll.
Meilicke's hit was the only one S.U. senior right-hander Tayah Kelley allowed in the contest. Kelley struck out 18 and walked one.
Katelyn Willard picked up the decision, allowing five hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Kalie Mann went 2-for-3 with a double for the Lancers. Skylee Gibson knocked in the lone run, singling in Aailyah Rudy in the second.
S. Umpqua;010;000;0;—;1;5;1
C. Christian;000;000;2;—;2;1;0
Kelley and Rudy; Willard and Modrell. WP — Willard. LP — Kelley. 2B — Mann (SU), Rudy (SU).
