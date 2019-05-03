WINSTON —The Douglas softball team was swept by No. 3-ranked Cascade Christian on Friday afternoon at home.
Douglas (1-15, 1-11 FWL) fell 20-8 in the first game as Maddyson Wisbey took the loss for the Trojans. Katelyn Willard earned the win for Cascade Christian (19-3, 9-0 FWL).
The Challengers took Game 2, 12-4. Willard earned another win, while Kristyn Hoque took the loss for Douglas. Taylor Davis homered for the Trojans.
The Trojans will finish off their season with a visit to Churchill to face the Lancers' JV squad on Tuesday.
First Game
Cascade Christian;602;314;4;—;20;16;5
Douglas;310;202;0;—;8;10;7
Willard and Modrell; Wisbey, Davis (1), Wiegman (2) and Norton. WP — Willard (18-3). LP — Wisbey. 2B — Clark (CC), Knight (CC), Meilicke (CC), Modrell (CC), Palmer (CC); Gillis (D). 3B — Wisbey (D).
Second Game
Cascade Christian;351;120;0;—;12;19;6
Douglas;010;030;0;—;4;2;4
Willard and Modrell; Hogue and Norton. WP — Willard (19-3). LP — Hogue. 2B — Clark (CC), Meilicke (CC), Willard (CC). 3B — Meilicke (CC); Hoyle (D). HR — Davis (D).
