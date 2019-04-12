MEDFORD — The Sutherlin softball team dropped a Far West League doubleheader to Cascade Christian on Friday, losing 7-0 and 6-5 at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Megan Carrillo was 3-for-4 with two runs and Aysiah Candelaria went 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs (4-10, 0-3 FWL) in the second game.
First Game
Sutherlin;000;000;0;—;0;4;3
C. Christian;003;121;x—;7;8;2
Ganger and Magana; Willard and Modrell. WP — Willard. LP — Ganger. 3B — Meilicke (CC), Willard (CC). HR — Meilicke (CC).
Second Game
Sutherlin;202;010;0;—;5;5;0
C. Christian;210;300;x;—;6;9;9
Ganger, Parsons (6), Ganger (7) and Magana; Willard and Modrell. WP — Willard. LP — Ganger. 2B — Parsons (S), Ganger (S), Palmer (CC). Palmer (CC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.