MEDFORD — Glide dropped a 2-1 decision to Cascade Christian on Wednesday in a nonleague softball game at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Sophomore Katelyn Willard pitched a two-hitter for the 3A Challengers (15-2 overall), striking out 14. Neha Joseph's two-out single in the sixth inning knocked in the go-ahead run.
Jordan Williams took the loss for the 2A Wildcats (11-5), allowing eight hits.
Glide;000;010;0;—;1;2;0
C. Christian;001;001;x;—;2;8;1
Williams and Malek; Willard and Modrell. WP — Willard. LP — Williams. 2B — Willard (CC), Palmer (CC), Sweem (CC).
