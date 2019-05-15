DRAIN — Central Linn scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning, then had to snuff a North Douglas rally in the seventh to take a 3-2 win in the championship game of the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball tournament on Wednesday at Howard's Field.
The Cobras (25-4 overall) avenged a pair of 10-0 league losses to the Warriors (24-3) and claimed SD3's top seed for the state playoffs.
North Douglas is No. 3 and Central Linn No. 8 in this week's coaches' poll.
Ashlei Ramirez was 2-for-3 and Jazmine Compton went 2-for-4 for Central Linn. Kelsey Crowson pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking none.
Joanna Alcantar knocked in Hope Ward in the fifth with a single and Nicki Derrick doubled in Halli Vaughn in the seventh for N.D. The Warriors had runners on first and third with two outs in the seventh, but a strikeout ended the contest.
Derrick took the loss. The junior right-hander gave up six hits with 14 strikeouts and three walks.
"Central Linn is a quality team and this game shows us what we need to work on going into the state playoffs," North Douglas coach Jesse Rice said. "(Kelsey) Crowson pitched a good game. She was hitting the outside corner, hitting her spots. We've got to be more disciplined at the plate."
North Douglas will open the playoffs on May 22.
Central Linn;000;030;0;—;3;6;0
N. Douglas;000;010;1;—;2;3;1
Crowson and Johnson; Derrick and S. Alcantar. WP — Crowson. LP — Derrick. 2B — Holt (CL), Derrick (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.