YONCALLA — The Central Linn Cobras proved too much for the Yoncalla Eagles on Saturday in a Special District 3 softball doubleheader, winning 32-6 and 16-1.
Both games were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Cobras improved to 15-1 overall and 8-0 in league, while the Eagles dropped to 2-12 and 0-9. Details from the games were not provided to The News-Review by press time.
