DAYS CREEK — Central Linn handled Days Creek in a Special District 3 softball doubleheader on Friday, winning 17-3 and 16-2.
Both games were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule. The Cobras (5-1, 2-0 SD3) are ranked No. 5 in the OSAAtoday 2A/1A coaches' poll.
Fiona Ketchum went 2-for-3 for the Wolves (1-4, 0-2) in the second game.
Days Creek is scheduled to host Yoncalla Monday in a league contest.
First Game
Central Linn;065;15;—;17;14;0
Days Creek;000;03;—;3;4;3
Crowson and Johnson; Malhurn and Merrell. WP — Crowson. LP — Malhurn. HR — Conner (CL).
Second Game
Central Linn;254;41;—;16;15;2
Days Creek;002;00;—;2;5;2
Crowson and Johnson; Newton and Ketchem. WP — Crowson. LP — Newton. 2B — Merrell (DC). HR — Holt (CL), Compton 2 (CL).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.