RIDDLE — The Irish had a tough day in the field as they dropped a pair of Special District 3 softball games to Central Linn on Monday, losing 15-0 and 13-2.
Both games were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule. Central Linn (19-2, 12-1 SD3) was the designated home team.
Freshman Maddison Gaedecke doubled and Victoria Renfro singled for Riddle (4-12, 2-9) in the first game. Katie Langdon and Ashley Reeder each had a pair of hits in the nightcap. One of Reeder's hits was a triple.
"We struggled today mentally," Riddle coach Darci Shivers said. "Central Linn is a really good hitting team."
The Irish travel to Oakland Tuesday for a league contest.
First Game
Riddle;000;00;—;0;2;8
C. Linn;(10)05;0x;—;15;6;1
Langdon and Miles; Crowson and E. Johnson. WP — Crowson. LP — Langdon. 2B — Gaedecke (R). 3B — Conner (CL). HR — Holt (CL), Conner (CL).
Second Game
Riddle;100;01;—;2;7;6
C. Linn;445;0x;—;13;9;2
Langdon and Miles; Crowson, Ramirez (4) and Northern. WP — Crowson. LP — Langdon. 2B — Ball (R), Compton (CL), Holt (CL), Conner 2 (CL). 3B — Reeder (R). HR — Conner (CL).
