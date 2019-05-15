DRAIN — Central Linn eliminated Oakland from the Special District 3 softball tournament on Wednesday with an 8-6 victory at Howard's Field.
The Cobras won despite only getting three hits and capitalized on six errors by the Oakers (20-4), who will be the league's No. 3 seed for the Class 2A/1A playoffs.
Grace Witten went 2-for-4 with four RBIs for Oakland. Gabby Parnell, Andie Bean and Kylie Pfaff each scored two runs.
Bean took the loss, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and five walks. Only one of Central Linn's eight runs was earned. Kelsey Crowson was the winning pitcher, giving up no earned runs with five strikeouts and three walks.
Central Linn;320;200;1;—;8;3;4
Oakland;000;030;3;—;6;8;6
Crowson and Johnson; Bean and Pfaff. WP — Crowson. LP — Bean. 2B — Northern (CL), Compton (CL).
