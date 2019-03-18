DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek softball team lost a nonleague doubleheader to Bandon on Saturday, falling by scores of 12-7 and 14-1.

The second game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Fiona Ketchem and Kyla Crume were both 2-for-4 for the Wolves (1-2) in the first game. Shandiin Newton knocked in Days Creek's lone run in the second game with a single.

First Game

Bandon;015;121;2;—;12;7;3

D. Creek;015;010;0;—;7;9;8

Hennick and Morones; Newton, Kewish (4), Newton (7) and Ketchem. WP — Hennick. LP — Newton. 2B — Kewish (DC), Merrell (DC).

Second Game

Bandon;021;65;—;14;9;1

D. Creek;001;00;—;1;4;10

Pounder and Foster; K. Crume, Newton (4), Kruzic (4), Newton (5) and Merrell, K. Crume (5). 2B — Martin (B), Foster (B). 3B — Martin (B). HR — Foster (B).

