DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek softball team lost a nonleague doubleheader to Bandon on Saturday, falling by scores of 12-7 and 14-1.
The second game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Fiona Ketchem and Kyla Crume were both 2-for-4 for the Wolves (1-2) in the first game. Shandiin Newton knocked in Days Creek's lone run in the second game with a single.
First Game
Bandon;015;121;2;—;12;7;3
D. Creek;015;010;0;—;7;9;8
Hennick and Morones; Newton, Kewish (4), Newton (7) and Ketchem. WP — Hennick. LP — Newton. 2B — Kewish (DC), Merrell (DC).
Second Game
Bandon;021;65;—;14;9;1
D. Creek;001;00;—;1;4;10
Pounder and Foster; K. Crume, Newton (4), Kruzic (4), Newton (5) and Merrell, K. Crume (5). 2B — Martin (B), Foster (B). 3B — Martin (B). HR — Foster (B).
