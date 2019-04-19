LOWELL — The Days Creek softball team split a Special District 3 doubleheader at Lowell on Friday afternoon.
The Wolves (2-8, 1-5 SD3) won the first game 4-3 in an abbreviated contest, only going five innings as both teams were short-handed and agreed to shorten both games to five innings. Freshman Shandiin Newton got the win for Days Creek in the opener.
Lowell (4-7, 4-3) took the second game 9-6 behind the bat of Dayce Riberal, who had a pair of doubles to go along with a home run and never failed to reach base in the game.
Days Creek will host Oakridge in a doubleheader on Saturday.
First Game
D. Creek;210;01;—;4;8;0
Lowell;300;00—;3;6;1
Newton and Merrell; Sinnett and Trimble. WP — Newton. LP — Sinnett. 2B — Jackson (DC), Riberal (L), Johnson (L).
Second Game
D. Creek; 150;00;—;6;6;2
Lowell;132;40;—;9;9;1
Mahurn, K. Crume (2), Newton (2) and Merrell; Sinnett and Trimble. WP—Sinnett. LP — K. Crume. 2B — Riberal 2 (L), Doolittle (DC). HR — Riberal (L).
