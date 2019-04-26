MARCOLA — Becca Mahurin went 5-for-5 at the plate, helping the Days Creek softball team to an 8-5 win over Mohawk in the first game of a Special District 3 doubleheader on Thursday.
The Mustangs rallied from a five-run deficit, scoring a run on a passed ball in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the nightcap, 8-7.
Megan Kruzic, Joleen Crume and Candice Doolittle all had two hits for the Wolves (4-13, 4-10 SD3) in the first game. Doolittle was 3-for-5, and Crume, Mahurin, Kruzic and Fiona Ketchem each added two hits in the second game.
First Game
D. Creek;110;003;3;—;8;14;2
Mohawk;000;001;4;—;5;14;3
Newton and Merrell; K. Nation and J. Nation. WP — Newton. LP — K. Nation. 2B — Kruzic (DC), Mahurin (DC), Doolittle (DC), Litle (M), Bechtel (M), Robinson (M), Holvey (M). 3B — Mahurin (DC), K. Crume (DC).
Second Game
D. Creek;013;100;200;—;7;15;4
Mohawk;000;015;101;—;8;4;2
Newton, Mahurin (6), Newton (9) and Merrell; K. Nation and J. Nation. WP — K. Nation. LP — Newton. 2B — Ketchem (DC), Jackson (DC), Litle (M), Holvey (M). 3B — Ketchem (DC), Kruzic (DC), K. Crume (DC), Merrell (DC).
