YONCALLA — The Days Creek softball team won a pair of Special District 3 games from Yoncalla on Wednesday by scores of 16-1 and 14-0.
Both contests were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Wolves improved to 3-12 overall and 3-9 in league. The Eagles fell to 2-14 and 0-11.
