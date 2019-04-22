OAKLAND — Nicki Derrick pitched a no-hitter and the North Douglas softball team moved into a tie for first place in Special District 3 with a 1-0 win over Oakland on Monday.
Derrick, a junior right-hander, struck out 20 and walked two. She outdueled Oakland junior Andrea Bean, who gave up seven hits with 14 strikeouts and two walks.
Riley Black went 2-for-3 for the Warriors (15-1, 8-0 SD3) and scored the only run of the contest. Hope Morgan was 2-for-3 and freshman Halli Vaughn tripled and knocked in a run in the third.
The Oakers (9-2, 5-1) suffered their first league loss. North Douglas is tied with Central Linn (15-1, 8-0) atop SD3.
N. Douglas;001;000;0;—;1;7;0
Oakland;000;000;0;—;0;0;1
Derrick and S. Alcantar; Bean and Pfaff. WP — Derrick. LP — Bean. 3B — Vaughn (ND).
