DRAIN — Nicki Derrick struck out every single Yoncalla batter who came up to the plate — 15 in all — on Tuesday afternoon. The North Douglas junior pitched a perfect game in a 17-0 Class 2A/1A Special District 3 win at Hooker Field.
Derrick also hit a two-run homer n the first inning and a doubled later in the game to earn two of the Warriors' three hits. North Douglas improved to 20-1 overall and 13-0 in league.
Cydni Dill had a base hit for the Warriors. North Douglas benefited from 19 walks issued by Yoncalla (2-17, 0-14).
Yoncalla will look to break its 25-game conference losing streak on Thursday when it visits Oakland. North Douglas hosts Central Linn on Friday in a doubleheader.
Yoncalla;000;00;—;0;0;1
N. Douglas;562;40;—;17;3;0
McCall and B. Peacock; Derrick and S. Alcantar. WP — Derrick. LP — McCall. 2B — Derrick (ND). HR — Derrick (ND).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.