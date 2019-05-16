ANDIE BEAN
Oakland junior
Sport: Softball.
Position: Pitcher.
Age: 16.
Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, FFA, 4-H.
GPA: 3.91.
Favorite Athlete: Megan Kleist, former UO pitcher who's now at Louisiana.
Performance: Helped the Oakers to four wins last week, including a 2-1 upset of then-No. 1 North Douglas. Pitched a one-hitter against Days Creek with 11 strikeouts. Tossed a pair of complete games versus Monroe, fanning 25.
Quotable: "The team has worked extremely hard to get to this point. I think we're peaking at the right time and we have a shot at going further (in the Class 2A/1A playoffs). We're a better rounded team. My dad (Kelley, an assistant coach) puts in a lot of time with me (on pitching) ... I've worked on being more consistent and hitting my spots and getting my speed up this year."
