NICKI DERRICK
North Douglas junior
Sport: Softball.
Positions: Pitcher, shortstop.
Age: 16.
Interests/Hobbies: Volleyball, basketball, FBLA, hanging out with friends.
GPA: 3.167.
Favorite Athlete: Stephen Curry, guard for Golden State Warriors.
Performance: Led her team to five wins during the past week, pitching a perfect game with 18 strikeouts and going 3-for-3 at the plate against Oakridge. Tossed a no-hitter versus Oakland, fanning 20.
Quotable: "We're coming along. I'll be very disappointed if we don't go all the way (to the Class 2A/1A championship game). I know what we're capable of ... if we take care of the little things and lock in for every game we're pretty unbeatable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.