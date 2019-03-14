PHOENIX — The Douglas softball team fell 11-8 to Phoenix in its season opener on Thursday afternoon. 

No details from the game were provided to the News-Review.

The Trojans will seek their first win of the season with a doubleheader at Glide on Friday.

Josh Nutter is a part-time sports reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at jnutter@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Or follow him on Twitter @Nutterduece2.

