MEDFORD — The Douglas softball team fell 8-0 to Cascade Christian on Tuesday in a Far West League game at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Ellie Wiegman took the loss for the Trojans (1-13, 1-9 SD4), allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings of work. Catcher Mackenzie Norton had Douglas' lone hit in the game.
Katelyn Willard pitched a complete game one-hitter for Cascade Christian (17-3, 7-0) while striking out 11 and walking one. Rebecca Clark went 4-for-4 with a home run, double, three runs and two RBIs.
Cascade Christian is tied with South Umpqua (15-3, 7-0) for the league lead.
Douglas will return to action on Friday, hosting the Challengers in a doubleheader.
Douglas;000;000;0;—;0;1;6
Ca. Christian;122;003;—;8;7;2
Wiegman, Hogue (2) and Norton; Willard and Modrell. WP — Willard. LP — Wiegman. 2B — Knight (CC), Clark (CC). HR — Clark (HR).
