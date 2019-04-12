BROOKINGS — The Douglas softball team fell 6-4 to Brookings-Harbor on the road in a Far West League game on Friday afternoon and continued its season opening six-game losing streak.
Makenna Anderson pitched all seven innings for Douglas (0-6, 0-2 FWL) and earned the loss. Taylor Davis was the Trojans' leading hitter, going 2-4. Davis also scored two of the team's four runs.
Madison Taylor earned the decision for the Bruins (8-8, 2-0 FWL) with six innings of work. No Bruins hitters had more than one hit, but the team benefited from seven Douglas fielding errors.
The Trojans and Bruins were scheduled to play a doubleheader at Douglas, but the teams moved the game to Brookings in favor of better field conditions, so they only played one game so as not to completely sacrifice the Trojans' home field advantage in the series.
Douglas will host South Umpqua on Tuesday.
Douglas;102;000;1;—;4;4;7
Brookings;030;001;2;—;6;5;4
Anderson and Norton; Taylor, Harms (7) and Fitzhugh. WP — Taylor. LP — Anderson. 2B — Schofield (BH), Harms (BH).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.