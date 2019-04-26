WINSTON — The Douglas Trojans scored their first softball victory of the season in the first game of a Far West League doubleheader with Sutherlin on Friday, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 5-4.
The Bulldogs won the nightcap, 11-9.
Mackenzie Norton had the game-winning hit for Douglas (1-11, 1-7 FWL) in the first game. Halei Hoyle was 2-for-3 for the Trojans, Kristyn Hogue knocked in two runs and Keziah Perez went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Kayla Luther went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs for Sutherlin (7-11, 2-4).
Aurora Cheatham, Megan Carrillo and Luther all had two hits for the Bulldogs in the second game. Erica MacDonald homered.
Perez was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and Hoque was 2-for-5 for Douglas.
First Game
Sutherlin;000;103;0;—;4;4;4
Douglas;000;001;4;—;5;7;6
Ganger and Magana; Anderson, Hogue (7) and Norton. WP — Hoque. LP — Ganger. 2B — Luther 2 (S), Radmer (S), Norton (D), Wisbey (D). HR — Perez (D).
Second Game
Sutherlin;212;303;0;—;11;10;10
Douglas;400;041;0;—;9;7;4
Ganger and Magana; Anderson and Norton. WP — Ganger. LP — Norton. 2B — Carrillo (S), Radmer (S), Davis (D), Perez (D). 3B — Ganger (S). HR — MacDonald (S).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.