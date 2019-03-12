ELMIRA — South Umpqua's softball team stormed back to take the lead, but gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and lost 6-5 to Elmira on Tuesday in the nonleague season opener for both teams.
Tayah Kelley went 2-for-2 and Skylee Gibson was 2-for-4 for the Lancers, who committed four errors. S.U. scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 4-0 deficit.
The Class 4A Falcons scored on a wild pitch, then scored the game-winner on a groundout in the bottom half to take the win. Kelley took the loss, allowing eight hits with seven strikeouts and six walks.
"The girls were nervous. They were making errors they shouldn't be making," S.U. coach Joelle McGrorty said. "But I was pleased how we fought back and never gave up."
The Lancers are scheduled to host La Pine on Friday.
S. Umpqua;000;000;5;—;5;8;4
Elmira;210;010;2;—;6;8;1
Kelley and Rudy; Hanson and Rhoades. WP — Hanson. LP — Kelley, 0-1. 2B — Gray (SU).
