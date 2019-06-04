Glide placed four players on the Class 2A/1A Special District 5 softball all-league first team in voting done by the coaches.
Representing the Wildcats on the first team were senior pitcher Jordan Williams, senior catcher Alyssa Malek, sophomore infielder Ruby Livingston and senior outfielder Mashayla Belloir.
Glide finished 18-8 overall, losing to Kennedy in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A/1A playoffs.
Lost River junior pitcher Madison Hartman was named the player of the year. Bonanza's Doug Carpenter was coach of the year.
Receiving honorable mention for Glide were senior outfielder Kalyrah Winston and junior first baseman Emily Michel.
Special District 5 Softball
All-League
Player of the Year — Madison Hartman, jr., Lost River.
Coach of the Year — Doug Carpenter, Bonanza.
First Team
PITCHERS — Jordan Williams, sr., Glide; Madison Hartman, jr., Lost River; Mikayla McGee, sr., Bonanza. CATCHERS — Cara Albertson, sr., Lakeview; Alyssa Malek, sr., Glide. FIRST BASE — Jillian Steinbrook-Cory, sr., Rogue River. INFIELDERS — Jesse Langfield, sr., Rogue River; Kaylee Conner, jr., Bonanza; Abby Orella, sr., Bonanza; Ruby Livingston, soph., Glide. OUTFIELDERS — Chloe Harmon, fr., Lakeview; Haylee Hansen, sr., Bonanza; Morgan Pitcock, sr., Bonanza; Mashayla Belloir, sr., Glide. UTILITY/DESIGNATED HITTER — Destiny Rangel, sr., Rogue River; Mackenzie Girtman, sr.. Lost River.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Alyson Yates, jr., Lakeview; Presley Frost, sr., Chiloquin; Mallorie Menning, jr., Illinois Valley. CATCHERS — Breanna Mestas, jr., Bonanza; Shaylah Parrish, sr., Chiloquin. FIRST BASE — Taylor Hruska, jr., Illinois Valley. INFIELDERS — Leanna McNabb, soph., Butte Falls; Lucia Dimiana, jr., Butte Falls; Ryanne Culbertson, fr., Lakeview; Yulisa Alonzo, jr., Lost River. OUTFIELDERS — Dallyn Fenner, sr., Lost River; Ximena Lemus, sr., Lost River. UTILITY/DH — Akira Alvarado, sr., Rogue River; Hannah Schroeder, jr., Chiloquin.
Honorable Mention
CATCHERS — Emily Philibert, fr., Lakeview; Lisa Wylie, sr., Illinois Valley. FIRST BASE — Yvette Navarro, sr., Lost River; Barbara Velik, sr., Bonanza; Lani Jackson, jr., Chiloquin; Emily Michel, jr., Glide. INFIELDERS — Amanda Earnest, jr., Rogue River; Jasmine Schock, sr., Chiloquin. OUTFIELDERS — Shelby Davidson, soph., Lakeview; Kalyrah Winston, sr., Glide; Grace Orella, fr., Bonanza; Rianna Forrester, sr., Lost River. UTILITY/DH — Savanna Jennings, sr., Bonanza; Ashleigh Taylor, jr., Lost River; Sydney Welburn, soph., Butte Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.