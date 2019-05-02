COQUILLE — The Glide softball team defeated Coquille 9-1 in a nonleague game on Thursday.
The Wildcats (15-5, 9-2 SD5) took advantage of a good day at the plate and rode the arm of senior ace Jordan Williams, who tossed a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
Williams also went 2-for-3 at the plate and hit a triple. Lily Ranger and Kalyrah Winston each went 2-for-4 and Ranger had a double for the Wildcats.
Ellie Ekelund took the loss for Coquille (7-12, 2-5 SD4), giving up nine hits and nine runs.
Glide will return to league play, visiting Illinois Valley Tuesday.
Glide;021;015;0;—;9;9;1
Coquille;000;100;0;—;1;4;1
Williams and Malek; Ekelund and Sanders. WP — Williams. LP — Ekelund. 2B — Ranger (G). 3B — Williams (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.