GLIDE — The Glide softball team rolled to a 14-0 nonleague win over Pleasant Hill in five innings on Wednesday at Coplin Field.
Jordan Williams tossed a no-hitter for the Wildcats (6-2), her second of the season. The senior right-hander struck out nine and walked one.
Glide scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, helping send the 3A Billies (4-3) home early.
Mashayla Belloir was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Ruby Livingston had two hits in three at-bats, Jordan Williams knocked in four runs and Kalyrah Winston added a two-run double.
Glide travels to Rogue River Tuesday for a Special District 5 game.
P. Hill;000;00;—;0;0;3
Glide;250;7x;—;14;11;0
Sharr and McGuire; Williams and Malek. WP — Williams. LP — Sharr. 2B — Malek (G), Williams (G), Belloir (G), Winston (G). 3B — Belloir (G).
