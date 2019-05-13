BONANZA — The Glide Wildcats cost themselves a chance at the Class 2A/1A Special District 5 softball title on Monday, dropping a pair of games to Bonanza.
The Antlers (16-9, 12-2 SD5) won 6-2 and 18-16 to capture the league championship. Glide (16-7, 10-4) tied Lost River for second.
No details from the contest were provided to The News-Review by press time.
