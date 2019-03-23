GLIDE — The Wildcats made quick work of Chiloquin in Saturday's doubleheader.
Glide won the first game 10-0 in six innings. In the second game of the day the girls from Glide needed just five innings to come away with an 18-6 victory.
Jordan Williams pitched a no-hitter and struck out 14 in the opener. Williams was 2-for-3 from the plate.
Catcher Alyssa Malek was 2-for-4 at bat, Mashayla Belloir went 3-for-4, Emily Michel went 2-for-4 and Ruby Livingston went 2-for-4.
In the second game Williams hit two in-the-park home runs. She was 3-for-3 at the plate and had six RBIs.
Belloir went 2-for-4, Michel 3-for-3 and Lily Ranger 2-for-4.
"We hit the ball pretty good," Glide coach Steve Williams said.
The Wildcats will have the week off and will return to action April 2 in a Special District 5 game against Lost River.
Game 1
Chiloquin;000;000;—;0;0;1
Glide;063;001;—;10;14;0
Frost and Parish; Williams and Malek. 2B — Michel (G). 3B — Williams (G).
Game 2
Chiloquin;003;03;—;6;9;6
Glide;249;3X;—;18;14;1
Frost and Parish; Mills, Williams (5) and Malek, Ranger (4). 3B — Belloir (G). HR — Williams 2 (G).
