CAVE JUNCTION — Glide opened the game with seven runs and never looked back, cruising to a 16-2 win over Illinois Valley in five innings on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 softball game.
The Wildcats (16-5, 10-2 SD5) are right behind Bonanza (13-8, 9-1) in the league race. Glide ends the regular season with a doubleheader at Bonanza Monday, needing a pair of wins to win the title outright.
Jordan Williams went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three runs for Glide. She hit a solo blast in the first inning.
Ruby Livingston went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs. Williams pitched a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.
The Cougars dropped to 2-12 overall and 1-9 in SD5.
Glide;733;21;—;16;11;5
I. Valley;100;01;—;2;4;1
Williams and Malek, Ranger (5); Menning and Navarro, Johnson (4). WP — Williams. LP — Menning. 2B — Williams 2 (G), Michel (G), Mills (G). 3B — Livingston (G). HR — Williams (G).
