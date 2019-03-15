GLIDE — Ruby Livingston and Emily Michel combined for six hits in the first game and Alyssa Malek had four in the second as Glide opened its softball season on Friday with a doubleheader sweep of Douglas. The Wildcats won 16-9 and 8-5.
Livingston had three hits, including a double, and scored three runs for the Wildcats (2-0) in the first game. Jordan Williams went 2-for-3, Michel went 3-for-3 and Jazmine Rams went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Mashayla Belloir went 2-for-3.
Wiliams scattered six hits and had 10 strikeouts in six innings of work in the first game.
Kristyn Hogue had two hits for Douglas (0-3).
“That was a close game until the end. We hit the ball really well, we had 15 hits in the first game so that was really good to see,” Glide coach Steve Williams said. “The second game was similar, but less hitting. It was a good game, we were fortunate to take the lead in the fourth for the win. Williams pitched really well in the second game.”
In the second game, Hogue had two hits for Douglas along with Mackenzie Norton. Hailei Hoyle had three hits.
Glide’s Malek went 4-for-4. Molly Mills gave up nine hits and two walks in four innings. Wiliams gave up two hits and struck out five batters in her three innings of relief.
Glide plays at North Douglas on Saturday at noon. Douglas plays North Valley on Tuesday.
First Game
Douglas 103 203 0 — 9 7 2
Glide 122 155 x — 16 15 3
Anderson, Wiegman (5) and Norton; Williams, Malek (7) and Malek, Ranger (7). WP — Williams. LP — Wiegman. 2B— Livingston (G), Michel (G).
Second Game
Douglas 302 000 0 — 5 11 3
Glide 401 300 x — 8 8 4
Davis, Anderson (1) and Norton; Mills, Williams (5) and Malek. WP — Mills. LP — Davis. Sv — Williams.
