GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats were clinging to a 1-0 lead over the St. Paul Buckaroos heading into the bottom of the sixth inning in their Class 2A/1A softball first-round playoff game on Monday at Coplin Field.
But the Glide offense came alive, scoring eight runs in the bottom half and the 15th-seeded Wildcats went on to eliminate No. 18 St. Paul, 9-0.
"I was getting a little nervous, but everything started clicking for us (in the sixth)," Glide coach Steve Williams said.
Glide (17-7) will travel to No. 2 Union/Cove (16-6) Wednesday for a second-round contest. The Bobcats finished third in Special District 6.
Senior Jordan Williams pitched a one-hitter with a career-high 18 strikeouts and two walks for Glide. Jordan Williams aided her cause at the plate by going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and freshman Lily Ranger was 2-for-3.
"Jordan was a beast today," coach Williams said. "She was throwing really hard. Up and in was very successful for us."
The Wildcats had four hits and drew three walks in the sixth. Jordan Williams ripped a three-run homer, Mashayla Belloir lined a two-run double and Alyssa Malek had an RBI triple in the inning.
Rachel Vela took the loss for the Buckaroos (18-10), allowing eight hits. She struck out two, walked nine and hit one batter.
St. Paul;000;000;0;—;0;1;1
Glide;001;008;x;—;9;8;1
Vela and Tuck; Williams and Malek. WP — Williams. LP — Vela. 2B — Belloir (G). 3B — Malek (3B). HR — Williams (G).
