UNION — The 15th-seeded Glide softball team pulled off a major upset in the second round of the Class 2A/1A playoffs, knocking off No. 2 Union/Cove Bobcats 6-3 on Wednesday.
Senior Jordan Williams pitched a complete-game for the Wildcats (18-7), scattering seven hits and three runs over seven innings.
Williams doubled in the first inning to score Mashayla Belloir and put Glide ahead early, and Alyssa Malek had an RBI basehit that put the Wildcats up 3-0 before the inning was over.
Harley Creech took the loss for Union/Cove (16-7).
Glide coach Steve Williams was satisfied with the Wildcats' preparation for the game.
"We just were focused on hitting fast pitchers," coach Williams said. "We started off well and got a run early. We jumped all over them right away. We were consistent defensively and made every play we needed to make when we had to."
Glide will travel to No. 7 Kennedy of Mt. Angel (20-4) for the quarterfinals.
"We need to just stay grounded like we have been," Steve Williams said. "If we believe in ourselves like we have, we'll keep playing our best."
Glide;301;002;0;—;6;8;1
Union;001;001;1;—;3;7;2
Williams and Malek; Glenn and Creech. WP — Williams. LP — Glenn. 2B — Williams 2 (G), Michel (G), Marriott (U) 3B — Nowak (U).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.