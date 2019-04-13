BUTTE FALLS — The Glide softball team rolled to a pair of softball wins over Butte Falls on Saturday, remaining unbeaten in Special District 5.
The Wildcats (10-2, 6-0 SD5) won 15-3 and 17-3, both contests getting called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Glide pounded out 16 hits in the opener. Ruby Livingston was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Jordan Williams hit 3-for-5 with a double, two triples and three RBIs and Alyssa Malek was 2-for-5 with four RBIs.
In Game 2, the Wildcats scored nine times in the top of the third. Williams hit a three-run homer in the first and Molly Mills had a solo HR in the third.
Williams finished 3-for-4 with a double, triple and five RBIs. Jasmine Rams was 2-for-3 and Malek had two hits in four at-bats and knocked in three runs.
Mills and Malek combined on a one-hitter.
Glide is scheduled to host Reedsport in a nonleague game Monday, weather permitting.
First Game
Glide;267;00;—;15;16;3
Butte Falls;000;12;—;3;3;7
Williams, Malek (3) and Malek, Ranger (3); Posey and Watanabe. WP — Williams. LP — Posey. 2B — Michel (G), Williams (G). 3B — Belloir (G), Williams 2 (G), McNabb (BF).
Second Game
Glide;329;30;—;17;10;4
Butte Falls;003;00;—;3;1;3
Mills, Malek (4) and Ranger; Byrum, Wood (4), Welburn (4) and Watanabe. WP — Mills. LP — Byrum. 2B — Michel (G), Malek (G), Williams (G). 3B — Malek (G), Williams (G). HR — Williams (G), Mills (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.