GLIDE — The Glide softball team pounded out 16 hits and defeated Illinois Valley 11-1 in six innings on Friday in a Special District 5 game at Coplin Field.
Jordan Williams pitched a one-hitter for the Wildcats (8-2, 4-0 SD5), striking out 14 and walking one.
Mashayla Belloir went 3-for-4 and Ruby Livingston was 2-for-4, including an inside-the-park home run in the first inning. Alyssa Malek had a pair of hits in four at-bats.
Malek hit a walk-off two-run double in the sixth to end the contest, scoring Emily Michael and Williams.
Glide is scheduled to visit Butte Falls Saturday in a league twin bill, beginning at noon.
I. Valley;000;001;—;1;1;3
Glide;202;142;—;11;16;2
Menning, Moore (6) and Fredrickson; Williams and Malek. WP — Williams. LP — Menning. 2B — Malek (G), Winston (G). 3B — Michel (G). HR — Livingston (G).
