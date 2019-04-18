GLIDE —The Glide softball team whipped Reedsport, 12-2, in five innings in a nonleague contest on Thursday afternoon at Coplin Field.
Jordan Williams fanned six batters in five innings and gave up three hits while walking none to earn the decision for the Wildcats (11-2, 6-0 SD5). Williams went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a double. Alyssa Malek also went 2-for-3 with a triple.
Reedsport struggled in the field, making nine errors.
Glide will return to action on Saturday, traveling to Lost River for a twin bill. Reedsport will host Gold Beach Friday.
Reedsport;100;10;—;2;3;9
Glide;515;01;—;12;8;2
Seeley, Sharp (4) and Cooper; Williams and Ranger. WP — Williams. LP — Seeley. 2B — Williams (G). 3B — Malek (G).
