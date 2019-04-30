GLIDE — The Glide softball team defeated Rogue River, 12-0, on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 game.
Glide (14-5, 9-2 SD5) had several hot hitters who helped back up pitcher Jordan Williams' one-hitter. Alyssa Malek went 2-for-3, Williams went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Ruby Livingston went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
The Chieftains (6-4, 4-4) had only one hit in the game. Presley Tiger gave up six hits and 12 runs.
The Wildcats will visit Coquille on Thursday.
R. River; 000;00;—;0;1;4
Glide;154;2;—;12;6;0
Tiger and Rangel; Williams and Malek. WP — Williams. LP — Tiger. 2B — Williams (G).
